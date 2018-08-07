Donna E. McDaniel, 58

GIRARD (Aug. 7, 2018) – Donna E. McDaniel, 58, of Girard passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Donna was born Aug. 2, 1959, in Joliet, a daughter of Marion E. and Marilyn J. (Farmer) Talkington.

Donna graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1978.

After high school Donna graduated from beauty school and worked a short time, was an assembler for DICKEY-john in Auburn, then went to Capital Area Nursing School and graduated as an LPN. Donna worked in home health care for special needs for children and for Preferred Health Care.

Donna loved to cook and bake and, most of all, her dogs.

Donna was an active member in New Life Family Church in Auburn.

Donna was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation was held on Saturday, August 4, from 10-11 a.m. at New Life Family Church in Auburn, where services were held at 11 a.m. A luncheon followed the service. Burial will be held at a later date.

Donna is survived by her mother, Marilyn J. Talkington of Girard; brother, Michael (Shelley) Talkington of Girard; two nieces and a nephew; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.