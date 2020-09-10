Donna D. Mayberry

Donna D. Mayberry, 77, of Waverly, died Sept. 1, 2020) at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 18, 1942 in Carlinville, daughter of the late Donald and Doris Traylor Walden.

Surviving is one son, Craig Mayberry of Waverly; one sister, Denise Neff (Mike) of Girard; nieces, Stephanie Daley of Newnan, Ga. and Michelle Mulkey of Salem, Ore.; nephews, Michael Neff II (Jennifer) of Virden, Devin Walden (Karen) of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Stacey Walden (Teresa) of Redding, Calif.; and as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one sister, in infancy; and brothers, Danny Walden, Darryl Walden and Donald Dwight Walden.

Donna was a graduate of Girard High School and worked for many years for the state of Illinois at the Illinois State Library. She enjoyed playing slots and loved reading. She enjoyed time spent with her family.

Visitation was Sept. 8 at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly

Burial followed in Waverly East Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Craig Mayberry c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to family online at www.airsman-hires.com.