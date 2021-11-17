Donald Wayne Westfall

Donald “Don” Wayne Westfall, 82, of Godfrey, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.

He was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Higbee, Missouri, to the late Ira and Clara (Starkey) Westfall.

Don served our country and was a veteran of the United States Army.

On May 28, 1966, Don married Delores Webb in East Alton.

Prior to retirement, Don worked for both McDonnell Douglas and Boeing as a material receiver.

Don loved to travel the world.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; two daughters, Dena Westfall of Jerseyville, Jennifer (Keith) McDonald of Alton; three grandchildren, Kylie McDonald, Joshua Noe, Kami McDonald; two sisters, Betty (Paul) Thomas, Linda (Neil) Kolling; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Westfall.

Visitation and funeral service were held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial followed in the Brighton Cemetery.

