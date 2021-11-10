Donald Vernon Gotcher

Donald Vernon Gotcher, 87, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born Nov. 13, 1933 to Charley and Goldie (Coates) Gotcher in Dexter, MO.

Don married Alfredia Lucille Clayton on Nov. 25, 1954 in Hartford.

Don began his working career his freshman year of high school for Lake Williamson, then for Keith Royer, Austwick’s Lumber Co., and finished with Carlinville Area Hospital maintenance and driving the Care Van.

He was a member of Carlinville First Assembly and enjoyed worship, bible study, signing, and talking.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam (Jim) Bennett of Carlinville; son, Carl (Debbie) Gotcher of Atwater; sisters, W. Pearl Gotcher of Carlinville, Edna Abney of Carlinville, Janet Robertson of TN, and Lois Hunter of AZ; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alfredia; his parents; daughter, Denise; great grandson, Kaleb, and sister, Virginia.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Carlinville First Assembly with a memorial service following at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may go to Carlinville Food Pantry and Missions for Luke Smith.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.