Donald T. Barry, 89

SARASOTA, Fla. (Jan. 8, 2018) – Donald T. Barry, 89, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Oconee, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

He was born, July 30, 1928, on a farm near Farmersville, the son of Thomas G. and Eula Mae (Balsley) Barry.

Don was a registered nurse, having graduated from Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., and was also an anesthetist, graduating from St. John’s Hospital School of Anesthesia in Springfield. Don served one term in the Illinois House of Representatives. He served two terms each as president of the American Health Care Association and Illinois Health Care Association, as well as, serving on other health related governmental entities. Don owned the Barry Nursing Homes, later known as the Country Care Centers, located in several central Illinois communities.

Per Don’s wishes, private family services were held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Burial was in St. Martin Cemetery, Farmersville.

Donald is survived by his wife, Trudy Blackwell of Sarasota, Fla.;, son, Gregory T. Barry of Springfield; daughter, Jamie Barry (David) Fullington of Carlinville; step-daughter, Tamera (David) Rosenbaum of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger Barry of Sarasota, Fla.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Fla.

