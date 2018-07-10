Donald S. Robertson, 76

LITCHFIELD (July 10, 2018) – Donald Samuel Robertson, 76, of Litchfield passed away at 6:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born April 19, 1942, in Gillespie, a son of Samuel Robertson and Edna Mae (Kliest) Robertson Guild. He married Eilene (Fritz) Robertson on April 1, 1966, in Carlinville; she preceded him in death on July 17, 1996.

Mr. Robertson was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1959-61, and was retired after working in the auto body industry.

Surviving are his children, Donald Robertson Jr. of Gillespie, Kristina (Steven) Remer of Mt. Olive and Donna (Dennis) Riesinger of Benld; grandchildren, Noah Robertson and Bianca Robertson; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roberta Heyen of Litchfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, and brother, Kenneth E. Robertson..

No public service will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

