Donald R. Johnson

Don Johnson

Donald R. (Doc) Johnson, 71, of Carlinville, formerly of Shipman, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born November 21, 1947, in Carlinville to Donald L. and Josephine L. (Foiles) Johnson.

Doc was a graduate of Southwestern High School and was employed as an insurance agent in Chicago for many years. He retired after 18 years working for Monterey Coal Company. He enjoyed cutting firewood and hunting for mushrooms.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Cathy Witt of Carlinville; mother, Josephine Johnson; three sisters, eight children, 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many other friends and loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

