Donald R. Huson

Donald R. Huson, age 87, of Palmyra, passed away Friday morning Dec. 11, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 20, 1933 in Palmyra, to late Ralph and Pearl Stout Huson.

He married Marilyn Miller on April 3, 1954 in Palmyra.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Karen Wise (Dennis) of Girard, Scott Huson of Palmyra, and Timothy Huson of Palmyra; ten grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel, Stephen, Brandon, Sidney, Jordan, Kaleb, Tyler, Logan, and Quentin; eight great-grandchildren, Violet, Hudson, Declan, Macy, Landon, Russell, Robbie, and Rylee; daughter-in-law, Marty; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary Huson; a sister, Shirley Starkey; and a brother, Jim Huson.

Donald was a graduate of Northwestern High School and out of high school began farming the family farm west of Palmyra and kept busy on the farm even after his retirement. He loved Jesus and was a 50-year member of the Palmyra Baptist Church. He was also a 50-year member of the Palmyra Masonic Lodge.

He loved keeping up with his family and all their activities and was one who never knew a stranger. He always wanted to know about the other person and would never shine the light on himself.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Shriners Hospital c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St. Waverly, Il. 62692.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at airsman-hires.com.