Donald M. Mazenko, 92

RENO, Nev. (March 13, 2018) – Donald Michael Mazenko, 92, of Reno, Nev., passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

He was born in Benld, one of four children of Michael George and Anna Agnes (Kozak) Mazenko. He married Joyce Christine Patrick in April 1950; she preceded him in death in December 2006.

Mr. Mazenko entered the U.S. Navy upon high school graduation in 1943, during World War II. After the war, he went to college on the newly established GI Bill, completing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the Naval Reserve until the early 1960s, reaching the rank of lieutenant.

He began his engineering career at Reynolds Aluminum in Alabama, and soon met his future wife. In 1962, the couple and their three daughters left Alabama for the San Francisco Bay area, where he became an aerospace engineer for Lockheed in Sunnyvale, Calif. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration and taught engineering classes part-time for several years at a local community college, which he enjoyed very much. Other long-term interests were participating in bowling and golf for much of his adult life; he was also active in other sports as a younger man. He held various offices in the professional organization SAMPE, and was a member of American Legion Post 1 in Reno, Nev. He remained at Lockheed until his retirement in late 1988, at which time he and Joyce moved to Reno, Nev., where they remained until their deaths.

Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Ann Mazenko and Donna Nijmeh, both of Reno, Nev.; five grandchildren, Lee Nijmeh, Adam Nijmeh, Michael Nishimura, Maggie Nishimura and Brittany (James) Mazenko Hacker; his youngest sister, Marilyn (Terry) Stewart of Illinois; three step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, four of whom live in Gillespie: Leann (George) Link, Mark Stewart, Mike Stewart and Robert Tucker.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Marti (Deane) Nishimura, and sisters, Eleanor (in infancy) and Dolores (Roy) Tucker of Benld in 2006.

Cremation services will be followed by a service on Friday, March 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, which Mr. Mazenko attended as a devout, life-long Catholic. The Knights of Columbus, with which he was also affiliated long-term, will do a regalia at the service. He will be interred with his wife at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, Nev.