Donald Lee Johnson

Donald Lee Johnson, 86, of Woodburn passed away at 9 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019, at Eunice Smith Rehab Center in Alton.

He was born on February 28, 1933, in Thebes, the son of the late Doss and Lela (Taylor) Johnson.

Donald married Mary Elaine Tufts on July 19, 1968, in Reno, NV. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2010.

He was the owner of Woodburn Country Store. Donald was a veteran of The United States Navy and served our Country during the Korean War and Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, Mary, and parents, Doss and Lela, he was preceded in death by two sons Paul and David Johnson; three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by two daughters Janet (Randy) Riels of FL and Deanna (Gary) Thomae of Shipman; three sons Alan (Linda) Johnson of OH, Donald (Rhonda) Johnson of NC, and Carl (Terri) Johnson of NC; sister Lavon Logsdon; brother Dorville (Zelda) Johnson; nineteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Monday May 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Christ Life Church to go towards missions funds.

