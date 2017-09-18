Donald L. Konneker, 90

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 18, 2017) – Donald Leefers Konneker, 90, of Carlinville passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 17, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

Donald was born on June 29, 1927, to William Otto Konneker and Opal Leefers Konneker.

He grew up on the farm east of Carlinville. He joined the Navy in 1945 and was discharged in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jane Fullington, on Aug. 10, 1947. They were married 67 years; she passed away in August 2014.

They have four children, Kathryn (Robert) Basso, William (Tammy) Konneker, Robert (Ann) Konneker, and Richard Konneker; nine grandchildren, Doug (Ruby) Basso, Laura (Martin) Mix, Josef Konneker, David (Heidi) Konneker, Morgan (Tyler) Lynch, Alison (Matt) Hunt, Kristin (Ben) Livermore, Alissa (Frank) Barrett III, and Josh Konneker; and 14 great-grandchildren that love to ride with him in his side-by-side, Tia LaRose, Kaylee Mix, Tayler Basso, Mollie and Adrienne Konneker, Jadyn Matthan, and Maddison Konneker, Ethan and Henry Hunt, Ellie and Charlotte Livermore, Frankie and Hannah Barrett.

Mr. Konneker started in the parts department of Marshall-Brown in 1948, and within a year became part of management. In 1952, he and Bob Brown purchased the remaining interest of C.D. Marshall and incorporated into Konneker-Brown, Inc. and were in business at 218 Main Street until 1979, when they moved the business into a new facility on Shad Road. He was a successful and active businessman until his retirement in 1992. He was very active in Carlinville Lions Club, serving as president in 1969-70 and donating many hours driving the “wagon train” every September for the Lions Carnival. He was a member of the Macoupin County Farm Bureau, Elks and American Legion. He also served as president of Moore Cemetery Association. He volunteered his time and equipment during the building of Loveless Park and Carlinville Country Club.

He was also a member of Cross Country Church and had served on the building committee, finance committee and landscaping crew. Donald also spent many hours helping with the reconstruction phase of the new building at the Carlinville campus, and the parking lots and playgrounds at the Staunton and Hettick campuses.

He always showed his devotion to Christ and to all. He blessed his family and friends with his compassion, love, and friendly smile.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at Cross Church in Carlinville. Pastor Tim Rhodus will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Cross Church. Burial will be in Moore Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Cross Church Building Fund.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

To view the online obituary, sign the register or to light a candle, visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com.