Donald L. Blankenship Jr. 56

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 13, 2017) – Donald Lee Blankenship Jr., 56, of Carlinville passed away Monday evening, Dec. 11, 2017, at his residence in Carlinville.

Don was born Feb. 3, 1961, to Donald Lee Blankenship Sr. and Hannah (Hardie) Blankenship in Montgomery, Ala. After graduating high school, Don served in the U.S. Army for 13 years.

While living in Alabama, Don worked as a policeman for several years. After moving to Illinois, he had been employed for the U-Haul Corporation, Jerseyville Rehab Center and R & R Bindery of Girard in the computer department. Don enjoyed helping people, calligraphy, painting and a new hobby of sewing.

Recently, Don married his longtime girlfriend Julie (Neel) Blankenship on Sept. 17, 2017, at the Macoupin County Courthouse.

Don is survived by his wife, Julie Blankenship of Carlinville; step-father, Leslie S. Thompson Jr.; three daughters, Megan B. Krzmarzick, Miriam Blankenship and Hannah M. Blankenship; two step-daughters, Ashley Costello and Jillian Neel; three step-sons, David Serrano II, Christopher Serrano and Patrick Serrano; six grandchildren; three brothers, John T. (Kim) Donohue, Michael P. (Keirin) Donohue and Thomas J. Donohue; three sisters, Maureen P. Donohue, Margaret (Jim) Donohue-Monroe and Barbara D. (Elbert) Bell; a step-sister, Sharon T. (Bill) Howerton; and a step-brother, Leslie B. (Ingrid) Thompson.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a step-brother, Barry Thompson.

Graveside services will be held at Prairie Lawn Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.