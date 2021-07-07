Donald Joseph Cartwright

Donald Joseph “Don” Cartwright, 86, of Carlinville, formerly of Jackson, MI and South Carolina, passed away on July 1, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Don was born on Sept. 4, 1934, the only child of Samuel and Margaret (Richardson) Cartwright in Akron, OH.

After high school he served in the United Sates Army during the Korean War.

He attended the University of Michigan where he played basketball for the Wolverines.

Don worked as a carpenter in Michigan and South Carolina.

He moved to Carlinville in 2010.

Don was an avid fisherman and loved to go hunting.

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Brandon Chasteen) Ditch of Carlinville, Donna (Kirk) Bennett of Orangeburg, SC; one grandson, Reegan Chasteen, and a granddaughter, Kirsten Bennett.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville VFW John L. Meyer Post 1104, 208 South West St., Carlinville, IL 62626.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the family.