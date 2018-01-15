Donald G. Knoche, 57

BLOOMINGTON (Jan. 15, 2018) – Donald G. Knoiche, 57, of Bloomington, formerly of Dorchester, passed away Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Litchfield to Donna and the late Harold Knoche. He married Kim Frey on Nov. 24, 1984, in Staunton; she survives.

Mr. Knoche attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where he was a passionate member of the Marching Illini.He worked as an account executive for U.S. Foods. His love for “the orange and blue” has continued in his support as a season ticket-holder for Fighting Illini football and basketball; he enjoyed tailgating with family and friends at Fighting Illini football games, and on the rare occasions the Fighting Illini were invited to a bowl game, he was sure to be there. He met his wife at the university, and all three of their daughters have attended school there. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) fraternity and has served as a long-standing member of the AGR Alumni Board in Champaign; he was currently serving as the president of the board. He was an honorary member of the Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed participating in the Dorchester Homecoming fish fry. He loved spending time with his family and looked forward to their yearly trek to Walt Disney World, where he never missed the Festival of the Lion King at Animal Kingdom and the Jammitors at Epcot.

In addition to his wife, surviving are three daughters, Taylor Knoche of Philadelphia, Pa., Kaelyn Knoche of Atlanta, Ga., and Camryn Knoche of Bloomington; mother, Donna Knoche of Dorchester; two sisters, Janice (Gary) Abner of Riverton and Susan (Mike) Missler of Auburn; a brother, Richard (Deni) Knoche of Dorchester; mother-in-law, Karen Frey of Staunton; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jonathan Huehn officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.

Memorials may be made to the Alpha Gamma Rho Scholarship Fund.

To leave online condolences, visit williamsonfh.com.