Donald Feilbach

Donald “Don” Edgar Feilbach, 94, of Piasa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Brighton, son of the late Edgar C. and Eula (Herrmann) Feilbach.

Don served our country during World War II, in the Pacific, from 1943 to 1946. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

On June 23, 1955, he married Stella M. Tanner in Fosterburg. She survives.

Prior to his retirement, Don worked as a pipefitter (Local No. 553). He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Brighton Bicentennial. His family will remember his love for singing and playing the guitar.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by one son, Carl L. Feilbach of Piasa; one daughter, Cathy J. Ottwell of Piasa; and one sister and brother-in-law, Eileen (Henry) Kruse.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Noren Ottwell.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Joyce Anders will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in Fosterburg Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Navy with assistance from the Alton VFW Post No. 1308.

Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.

Don’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff with OSF Hospice, especially, Jodi, Joanne, Kris, and Barb, for their excellent care.

