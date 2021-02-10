Donald Eugene Porter

Donald Eugene Porter of Bunker Hill, went into the arms of Jesus our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:15pm.

Don was a deacon at New Beginnings Bible Fellowship nondenominational church in Bunker Hill.

He retired from Shell Oil Company in Wood River, in the year 1996. He was a man of all trades from carpentry to engines to Mr. Fixit. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend.

Surviving are his wife, Mary of 56 years; daughter, Trisha (Doug) Holland of Alton; son, Donny (Amy) Porter of Carlinville; one granddaughter, Casey (Hunter) Gaffney of Wood River; three grandsons, Chaz (Billie Jo) Holland of Dorsey, Jacob (Sydney) Porter of Jacksonville, FL, Gavin Porter of Carlinville; one great-granddaughter, Harper; five great-grandsons, Tristan, Oliver, Castor, Torsten Cyrus; sister, JoAnne Pearson of Wood River, and her daughter, Raylin of Rosewood Heights; brother, Roger (Angie) Porter of Pontoon Beach; aunt, Marie Esther Clark of Vienna; uncle, Raymond Porter of Hartford; niece, Krista Porter; nephews, Ethan Porter, Tommy Snyder and Chris Snyder.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene F. and Lillian C. (Etheridge) Porter; infant daughters, Tracey Lee, Tara Lenae; and a sister, Linda Snyder.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 4 p.m. with Rev. Bob Beloit officiating. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed including mandatory masks.

Memorials may be made to Save The Storks or New Beginnings Bible Fellowship.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.