Donald Eichen

Donald Lee Eichen, 73, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home in Carlinville.

Don was born March 8, 1947 in Carlinville to George and Betty (Barnett) Eichen. He married Clara Suhling October 26, 1969 at St. Paul’s Church of Christ in Carlinville, and she precedes him in death.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry Eichen. He is survived by his sons, Curtis (Kathryn) Eichen, Rodney (April) Eichen; daughter, Jeana (Jeran) Hammann; sisters, Linda Hammann, Grace Eley; brother, Jerry (Karen) Eichen; sister-in-law, Diane Eichen; 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Don was a graduate of Carlinville High School and he was self employed most of his life. He repaired farm equipment, moved and tore down buildings, owned an entertainment park, and owned a lawn mower repair shop.

He was a longtime member of the Carlinville American Legion, the Historical Society, FFA, 4H Club, and the Macoupin Antiques Historical Association. Don was a proud veteran of the US Army and he helped the American Legion with any and all activities and events, including calling Bingo for many years. Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, making rubber band guns, going to the sale barn for auctions, and watching TV. He was well known for tinkering with tractors, lawn mowers, and small engine work.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Moore Cemetery with military rites provided by the American Legion.

Memorials may be made to the Carlinville American Legion.

