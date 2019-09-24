Donald E. Emmons, Sr.

Donald Eugene Emmons, Sr., 76, of Opp, Ala. and a former resident of Brighton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 20, 1942 in Carlinville, to the late Clarence “Duke” and Nancy Emmons. A Vietnam veteran, he served his country as an aircraft mechanic for the United States Air Force from 1960-1966. He was a retired truck driver who spent many years hauling grain, milk, and produce and was known as “Happy Trucker.”

Retiring to Southeast Alabama, he enjoyed his time caring for his flowers, mowing grass and growing an abundance of produce in his garden. He loved rocking on his porch, drinking coffee, reading books and telling his life stories to family and friends. His love for his family was his greatest asset, he truly was the best.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Patricia Emmons, of Opp; two sons, Donald (Jody) Emmons, Jr. of Chesterfield, and John (Beth) Emmons of Brighton; a daughter, Keri (Toni) Emmons Haynes of South Pittsburg, Tenn.; a son-in-law, Gregory Schumacher of Bethalto; two sisters, Thelma Goon and Linda Hood, both of Brighton. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Brandi (Andrew) Bywater, Kyle (Josie) Schumacher, Danyelle Schumacher, Brandon (Erin) Emmons, Nathan (Riley) Emmons, Tyler Emmons, Austin Darr, Christine Fisher, Shaun Fisher, Hunter Fisher, Luke Haynes, Jacob Haynes and Ryan Haynes; and two great-grandchildren: Charli Bywater and Sophie Schumacher.

Emmons was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Sheila Schumacher, and four siblings: Barbara Hood, Shirley Jacobsen, Mary Lou Scherer and Clarence Junior Emmons.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, with burial immediately following at Asbury Cemetery in Brighton.