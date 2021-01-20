Donald Anthony Orso

Donald Anthony Orso, 93, passed away November 18 at his home in Noxon, Mont.

Don was born in Carlinville, Aug. 17, 1927 to Joseph and Frieda Orso.

He grew up in Gillespie, and graduated from the Gillespie High School.

He served one year in the Navy, then WWII was over, and he was discharged.

He married Geraldine Ryan on Sept. 11 in Gillespie, a union that would last for 66 wonderful years.

They made their home for 33 years in Ferguson, Mo, a suburb of St. Louis. Don spent most of his employment years working as a metal finisher for General Motors in St. Louis.

Don was an outdoor guy who was a jogger, enjoyed birding, hiking, and camping. Any free time would find them exploring National Parks all over the U.S. and getting to the tops of most anything. Favorite times were volunteering at the YMCA of the Rockies in Colorado for the summer of 1982, and volunteering as fire lookouts on Squaw Peak (now Star Peak near Noxon).

In 1979 during a visit to family, the Don purchased a tract of land near Noxon, Mont. and built a home in 1990 and spent 30 years in Noxon, Mont.

Don was the last survivor of his immediate family, a fact that saddened him greatly. However, if any visitor liked football, they were IN!

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Dec. 4, 2020 and was celebrated by Father Jeff Benusa, pastor of St. William’s Catholic Parish, in Thompson Falls. Mont. The service was held in Noxon Mission.

Burial was at the Noxon Cemetery.