Don Snyder

Don Frederick Snyder, 88, of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:10 a.m. in HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Millersville, IL, a son of Don

Hilton and Lydia Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder. Mr. Snyder was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War on the USS Zelima. He farmed in Raymond, Carlinville, and Zanesville Township (Montgomery and Macoupin counties).

Mr. Snyder was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, where served as deacon for over 30 years. He attended Christian Church of Litchfield. Mr. Snyder married the former Marcia Marilyn Kasten June 16, 1957 in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville. She survives.

Mr. Snyder was a director at Macoupin County Mutual Insurance. He was a Farm Bureau member, Senior Citizens member, a member of the American Legion Post #299 in Raymond and served on the Zanesville Township Board.

He received the greatest family award and was the winner of the greatest father contest. Mr. Snyder was an avid Cardinals fan. He enjoyed farming, going to dances with his wife, of 62 years, Marilyn, family vacations, and attending his grandchildren’s events. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: five daughters, Patty (John) Fletcher of Raymond; Beth (Dan) Martin of Farmersville; Shelley (Lynn) Weitekamp of Farmersville; Kristi (Nick) Zakula of Mt. Prospect; and Tonya Flannery of Litchfield; son-in-law, Todd Thomas of Farmersville, 13 grandchildren, Lacy (Lerisee) Lucien, Dustin (Coletta) Fletcher; Dane (Brittney) Fletcher, Danielle (Chase) Koontz; Brett Martin, Lance (Katylain) Weitekamp, Landon (Courtney) Weitekamp, Kevin Thomas, Kyle Thomas, Katelyn Thomas, Zachary Zakula; Allison Zakula and Grace Flannery; 11 great-grandchildren

Mr. Snyder was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Renee Thomas; 4 brothers, Eugene Snyder; Myron Snyder; Ray Snyder; Bill Snyder; three sisters, Mabel Winstead; Jane Lowrey; Linda Satterlee.

Private family services for Mr. Snyder will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Plummer Funeral Home.

In lieu of a visitation, send cards with a special note or memory to Mrs. Snyder and family to 710 E. Henrichs, Litchfield, IL 62056. The family suggests memorials be made to American Legion Post No. 299, Shriners Children’s Hospital – St. Louis, or Christian Church of Litchfield.

