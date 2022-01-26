Don Smith Paint Company opens new Carlinville location

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A new store recently opened in Carlinville along West Main Street. Don Smith Paint Company, a Benjamin Moore supply store, opened its doors on Dec. 22 to the Carlinville community. Nate Tierney opened the store located at 300 West Main Street Suite B (in the back of the Edward Jones building).

Tierney has been working in the paint industry since he graduated from Illinois State University in 2007. He began his career working with a rival company as a marketing intern. Now, 14 years later Tierney is still selling paint, only with a more personal touch.

Don Smith Paint Company has had a store in Springfield since the 1970’s. In May of 2019 the business was sold to Tierney who now owns both the Springfield and Carlinville stores. Expansion was already in Tierney’s head when he acquired the business, though he says that he only wanted to expand if expanding felt like the right thing to do. He explained further saying, “I wasn’t in a hurry to grow, but I knew that I wanted to grow.”

Tierney, not a native to the Carlinville area, decided that Macoupin county would be the perfect location for his new store. “We actually got the seed planted for the Carlinville area by our customers.” Tierney recalled that some painters he had worked with complained that they had to travel to either Springfield or Alton to be able to buy their supplies, and that they suggested Macoupin County as a good location for a new store.

Another point that drew him to Carlinville for the new store location was the beauty and architecture of the town. Tierney also commented that when he saw the many Victorian and older style homes, he felt that the town would be in need of a paint store to maintain the homes.

The new location opened slightly behind schedule. The location was originally supposed to open in October of 2021, as was advertised by a large sign at the intersection of Route 4 and Route 108 on the east end of Carlinville. The delay, Tierney explained, was caused by the shipping delays and supply chain issues that plagued most of the U.S. over the past year. Though the opening was delayed, at the one month mark Tierney says he feels the Don Smith Paint Company is doing well so far, saying, “We’ve had great foot traffic, we’ve had really good conversations on the commercial side with customers, we’re starting to see some decent traffic.”

Winter is typically a slow time for Tierney and his employees, the busy season being in summer. Even with it being the “slow season” Tierney admits that the store had “succeeded [my] expectations thus far.”

Don Smith Paint Company offers a variety of services beyond simple painting supplies. They also have wallpapers, shades, shutters, and blinds. Beyond that they have their own design staff, who work mostly with builders or renovators to design spaces for the builder’s clients needs. The designers work to create an aesthetic for the entire space, making decisions about, yes, the wall colors, but also helping to pick out items like a backsplash or countertops to make a cohesive design.

Neither the designers nor window treatments are at the Carlinville location but anyone can make an appointment to meet at the Carlinville location.

Tierney takes pride in his company and his employees, calling them “exceptional, long-tenured industry people with a lot of knowledge.” He mentioned that he and his employees work hard to solve problems for their customers, and are prepared to help them in any way they can. Tierney summed up his team’s unofficial motto by saying, “If you have a problem, we have a solution.”

There are currently two store associates in the Carlinville store, and they are currently looking for another. As demand grows Tierney is hoping to place a designer or a designer/associate in the Carlinville location. Another sales representative is based out of the Carlinville store, providing outside field support.

Tierney is used to a small town atmosphere having grown up just north of Springfield, in Cornland, a town with a current population of 93. He now lives in Atlanta, Il with his wife and three children. He splits time between the stores in Springfield and Carlinville.

Tierney says he loves the Carlinville community so far and the small town atmosphere and feels the community is tight-knit and supportive.

A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Free hot dogs, coffee, and pastries from Huff’s Bakery will be served at the event.

Don Smith Paint Company can be found online at their website www.donsmithpaint.com or on their Facebook page. They can be contacted by calling the Carlinville store at (217) 716-2161. Store hours are 7:30-5 p.m. during the week, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.