Don “Pete” Denby Jr.

Don Burke “Pete” Denby, Jr., 84, of Carlinville died Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born Feb. 10, 1935 in Carlinville, the son of Don Burke and Vaughty Hale Denby. He married Susan Turnbull in Springfield in 1961 and she preceded him in death in December 1982. He married Karla K. Loveless in Carlinville in September 1984 and she preceded him in death in March 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Hale Denby and David Hale Denby; and a nephew, Thomas Burke Denby.

Mr. Denby graduated from Carlinville schools in 1953 and the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Architecture in 1958. He served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring in 1962 having attained the rank of captain. He was employed at the Farmers and Merchants National Bank for 23 years, serving as president and later chairman of the board. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and served on the vestry for many years. He served eight years as an alderman on the Carlinville City Council; was a member and past president of the Rotary Club; a member and past president of the Carlinville Area Hospital Board; a member of the Carlinville Hospital Mid-Mac board; the Carlinville Elks Club; and a sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. He was elected to the Macoupin County Board of Commissioners serving as chairman for several years and he served on the Macoupin County Housing Authority for 33 years, serving as chairman for many years. He was also a charter member of the Macoupin County Lawn Tennis Literary and Gourmet Society and an auxiliary member of the Fat Ladies.

Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie Denby of Eugene, Oregon, Elisabeth (Bill) Herndon of Carlinville, and Jennifer (Jim) Kamp of Des Moines, Iowa; four step-children, Doc (Laura) Pepper of League City, Texas, Kevin Pepper of Orlando, Fla., Kelly (Dave) Rogers of Orwigsburg, Penn. and Karson Pepper of Rockport, Illinois; grandchildren, Trey (Ainsley) Herndon, Susan Herndon, Jack Kamp and Peter Kamp; eight step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. John and Jane Denby of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville with funeral services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Carlinville Area Hospital.

Visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.