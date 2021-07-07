Don Dobrino leaving behind a legacy that would never be forgotten

Don Dobrino leaving behind a legacy that would

By JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

Coaching legend Don Dobrino was set free from his cancer on Independence Day – July 4.

Dobrino passed away at age 86, leaving behind a legacy that would never be forgotten.

Dobrino, who earned the nickname “Duke,” dedicated 50 years of his life to coaching football at the Gillespie and Mt. Olive high schools. He finished 15th on Illinois’ all-time wins’ list with a career record of 267-188-3.

In addition to his coaching milestones, Dobrino was quite the star athlete at MOHS and the University of Iowa.

Dobrino was a captain in four different high school sports as a Wildcat and earned a scholarship to become a Hawkeye in both football and baseball in 1953.

In 1957, Dobrino helped Iowa win a Rose Bowl championship over Oregon State before being drafted into the National Football League by Washington. However, he decided to take a swing at a Major League Baseball dream instead.

Dobrino spent five seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system but failed to make it to the ‘big show.’ It was at that time when Dobrino realized that coaching and education were his purposes.

Prior to getting a call from GHS, Dobrino built a high school program at DePue in the mid-60s. This was something that hadn’t been done since 1948.

Dobrino led Gillespie to 18 winning seasons and took the Miners to a pair of Illinois High School Association Class 2A state championship games (1976 and 1990) before being cut loose by the GHS athletic staff in 1996. A drought of four consecutive losing campaigns convinced an educational board member that Dobrino was supposedly “too old to coach anymore.”

Dobrino was far from done. He was immediately hired by his ‘alma mater’ of Mt. Olive and revived that program for the next 13 years.

Going into Dobrino’s first season as the Wildcats’ head coach, MOHS had lost 26 of its last 27 contests beneath the ‘Friday Night lights.’ During Dobrino’s 13-year tenure, Mt. Olive went 76-57 and made the playoffs seven years in a row. The Wildcats made the most of those postseason appearances by reaching an IHSA Class 1A quarterfinal and semifinal over the course of a 33-5 stretch from 2005 to 2007. On the other hand, Gillespie struggled over those 13 years, going 35-85 with just two playoff berths.

After a 2009 retirement, Dobrino was invited to rejoin the GHS staff as an assistant to Don Borgini – a former player of his. When Borgini moved on to Carlinville in 2015, the “Duke” reclaimed the head position at age 80 before passing the torch to Jake Bilbruck in 2017.

Although he had to depart from the sideline for the first time in the past 55 years due to his health, Dobrino was still in ‘coach mode,’ according to reports made by his wife, Cyrelda. Just two weeks ago, he was visiting the GHS weight room to check in on Miners that were conditioning for the 2021 fall season.

Dobrino, who was also a Community Unit School District No. 7 Board of Education member, has the GHS football field named after him.