Dominic “Dom” William Gray

Dominic “Dom” William Gray, 16, passed away unexpectedly at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born Nov. 13, 2003 in Kirkwood, Mo. to Gary and Melissa (Hill) Gray.

Dom attended Southwestern High School. He worked at Cedarhurst Senior Living Community. Dom had a huge heart and an outgoing personality. He was a smart, funny, loving, aggravating, silly young man that would do anything for anybody, especially his two sisters. He didn’t know a stranger and could light up a room with his huge smile. He enjoyed camping, fishing, music, being with his friends and family, but most of all video games.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Melissa, sisters Emily and Grace Gray; paternal grandparents Bill (Mary) Gray; maternal grandmother Sandra Hill; great grandfather Harry Hill; aunts and uncles Tonya (Richard) Darr, Mary C. (Ryan) Niemeyer, Chris (Kelly) Hill, Nathan Hill, Sarah Hill, Megs Whitaker, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and his wife Mark (Jody) Hill.

Visitation was July 16 Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. A private mass of Christian burial was held July 17 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Burial followed at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family to further the education of Emily and Grace.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.