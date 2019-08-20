Dolores VanPelt Sooy

Dolores VanPelt Sooy, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in an assisted living community in Durham, New Hampshire, where she lived near her daughter.

Dolores was born on March 6, 1933, in Carlinville to Lucy and Lawrence VanPelt. She graduated from Carlinville High School. Dolores married Charles (C.L.) Sooy Oct. 14, 1951 at the First Methodist Church in Carlinville. They moved to Florissant, Mo. in 1959, then to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1970 and together opened Sooy Hardware and Gifts in Loveland, Colo. She also worked as a bookkeeper and especially enjoyed jobs where she met people: selling insurance and real estate. She moved to Durham, New Hampshire in 2014.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Robert and Frank. She is survived by her children, Tom (Letia) Sooy of Weaverville, N.C., daughter, Lou Ann (Jim) Griswold of Lee, N.H., and grandchildren, Maia Hayes (Christopher, Kira Griswold (Thomas); and new great granddaughter, Eleanor, whom she held before she died.

Her ashes will be buried in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in the autumn, next to her husband, parents and brothers.