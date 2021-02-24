Dolores J. (Rill) Simburger

Dolores J. (Rill) Simburger, 89, of Hillsboro, formerly of Mt. Olive, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1931 to Phillip and Bertha (Enos) Rill.

She married Lawrence Simburger, Jr. on Feb. 26, 1949.

Dolores attended Hillsboro Elementary and High School.

She was a member of the Mt. Olive P.T.A. and the Women’s Democratic Party Club, where she served as president for one year.

Dolores enjoyed riding motorcycles at a younger age and referred to herself as the “real” Harley mama. She enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, gardening, and canning. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, especially rooting for catcher Yadier Molina. Dolores would wear her Cardinal shirt with Yadi’s name and number and loved to chant, “Yadi, Yadi, Yadi,” while watching the games. She also enjoyed sitting outside in her back yard, where many times she could listen and watch the Hillsboro football team and track team practice and play their games or listen to the band play.

She had a large extended family with the friends of her children, who affectionately called her “Ma”. They entered her home greeted with a hug and left her home with another hug. You could rarely leave without having something to eat. Nor was it unusual for Dolores to have her children’s friends staying all night at her house and then waking up to a tasty breakfast in the morning. Her husband Lawrence was never sure who would show up at the breakfast table.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Norm) Senaldi, of Manchester, MO, Steven (Cindy) Simburger, of Hillsboro, Robert (Robyn) Simburger, of Collierville, TN, Tom Simburger of Mt. Olive, Norman Simburger of Warner Robins, GA., a daughter-in-law, Janet Simburger of Benld; grandchildren, Tim (Jane) Senaldi of St. Peters, MO, their children Kailyn, Jake, and Alex; Angie Little of Manchster, MO, her children Dustin, Brianna, and Devann (grandchildren Trenton and Heaven); Sara (Ryan) Grieshaber, their children Nathan, Alayna, and Colin; Joel (Suzanne) Simburger, Lombard; Jennifer (Michael) Schroeder of Monticello, their children Maisy and Emelia; Erica (Nicholas) Rawls of Shawnee, Kansas, their children Cassandra and Christian, Lauren (Clint) Cravens of Litchfield, and Taylor and Blake Simburger of Benld.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Loren, a brother, Harry Rill; three sisters, Violet Martin, May Huber, Lauretta Short; one sister-in law, Bonnie Rill; four brothers-in law, Bernard Simburger, Peter Martin, Elza Short, and Clifford Huber.

At Dolores’s request, there will be no visitation.

Burial was at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a service for the immediate family given by Father Thomas Hagstrom of the Mt. Olive St. John Paul II parish.

The family suggests memorials to The American Diabetes Association.

Becker and Son Funeral Home are providing the arrangements.