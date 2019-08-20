Dolores F. Kristo

Dolores F. Kristo, 91, of Moro, formerly of Benld, died at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 11:02 a.m.

She was born July 22, 1928, in Litchfield to Peter Fuso and Lena (Wilken) Fuso. She married Anton R. “Tony” Kristo. She was a homemaker. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Anton R. Kristo; four sisters, Edith R. Roglis, Irene Fuso, Evelyn G. Mor and Madaline Manalia.

Her remains will be cremated and no public services are scheduled. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, was in charge of the arrangements.