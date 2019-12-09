Dixon promoted to loan officer at CNB Bank & Trust

Dixon promoted to loan officer at CNB Bank

CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. recently announced the addition of Samantha Dixon as loan officer in the CNB Carlinville branch.

Samantha has been promoted to retail lending officer, and will administer home loans, as well as support loan development and management efforts.

Samantha is a seasoned professional who brings years of experience in establishing new client relationships.

As a loan officer, Samantha will work closely with clients and fellow loan officers within CNB to develop relationships and recommend loans based on the specific needs of each customer.

Samantha’s experience and dedication to clients complement CNB’s progressive lending focus.

Samantha is a lifelong resident of Carlinville. She started her banking career at CNB in 2007 as a teller. She took a few years off to stay home with her children, Roman and Millie, and came back to CNB in 2016. At CNB, she has also worked in deposit services, worked as a loan processor and as a lending assistant.

Samantha is also the facility coordinator for the Carlinville Branch and she enjoys the opportunities to get out in the community by volunteering at bank-sponsored events.