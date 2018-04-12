Dixon finding a groove on the mound for diamond Cavies

Dixon finding a groove on the mound for

CARLINVILLE (April 12, 2018) – It was not the most ideal day to hit or even throw a baseball.

With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Friday afternoon, the Carlinville baseball team was able to get their first game action in over two weeks, hosting Gillespie in the conference opener.

Behind more solid pitching from Kyle Dixon and Garrett Campbell, the Cavaliers held off the Miners 2-1.

Dixon had last pitched in the Cavies’ last game two weeks ago, when he struck out 16 and pitched a no-hitter, but lost at Nokomis 1-0.

On Friday, Dixon would pitch a two-hitter of six innings, striking out eight and walking five. Campbell pitched a shutout seventh inning with two strikeouts to record the save.

The game was scoreless heading to the bottom of the fourth inning.

Dixon led off with a single and stole second. A ground ball out moved Dixon to third, where he would score on an error, as Campbell reached with two outs, to make it a 1-0 Cavalier lead.

Gillespie came right back and tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Trent Segarra reached on a error, and went to second and a sacrifice bunt by Blane Lancaster.

Joey Carter then doubled in the tying run, scoring Segarra.

The Miners would put runners at second and third with two outs but could not get the clutch hit, keeping the game tied as Rylee Bernot struck out to end the inning.

Carlinville regained the lead in the fifth inning. With one out, Josh Hinzman walked, and stole second. Aidan Naugle then moved Hinzman to third on a sacrifice bunt.

With two outs, Tucker Hughes reached on an error, allowing Hinzman to score the go-ahead run.

Gillespie had two runners left on base in each of the last two innings. They put the first two on base in the seventh, but Campbell struck out a pair and then got a ground-ball out back to the mound to end the game.

Both teams were limited to two hits in the game. Dixon and Colton DeLong had the lone hits for Carlinville.

Carter and Ryan Griffith had the hits for Gillespie.

Carlinville is 2-2, 1-0 in the conference. Gillespie is 3-3, 0-1.

