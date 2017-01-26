Dixon avenges earlier loss to Landers at Auburn meet

Dixon avenges earlier loss to Landers at Auburn

1 26 17

Dixon gets big win over Landers at Auburn wrestling meet

Jacob Dixon avenged an earlier loss to Sydney Landers of Auburn with a 3-1 overtime win on Thursday as the Carlinville wrestlers battled Auburn, Shelbyville and Mt. Olive in dual meet competition at Auburn.

Carlinville lost 66-12 to Auburn on Thursday night. Dixon had battled Landers in the championship bout at 170 at the Porta Invite in December. Landers won that matchup 11-2.

This time around, Dixon got the upperhand with an overtime win.

The Cavies managed just two other wins on the night against a tough Trojans squad.

Tyler Martin earned a pin over Sam Brinley of Auburn at 152 pounds at 1:44, while Rylan Frankford (145) defeated Auburn’s Gervasio Marchizza 11-7.

Brandon Miller of Carlinville (182) lost by pin at 0:53 to Brady Dambacher, while Daniel Card (285) lost by pin at 2:40 to Peyton Hudspeth.

Kenneth Alepra of Carlinville lost by pin at 1:17 to Auburn’s Michael Ushman at 113 pounds, while at 120, Demitry Lewis of Carlinville lost by pin at 0:58 against Charlie Patterson.

At 132 pounds, D.J. Donaldson of Auburn pinned Keagan Broaddus at 3:50.

Carlinville lost to Shelbyville 40-27 in another dual match.

Kyle Dixon (160) got a win for Carlinville 11-7 over Starwalt. J.Dixon and Miller (170, 182) earned forfeit wins, as did Card at 285.

Alepra lost by pin at 1:32 to Brown at 113 pounds, while Lewis lost by pin at 0:34 to Daugherty at 120 pounds.

Broaddus earned a forfeit win at 132.

Carlinville then beat Mt. Olive 31-30 in another dual on Thursday.

Frankford picked up a win by fall at 1:15 against Jacob Bailey.

Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive won by forfeit at 152, as did Jonny Darrah.

At 170, J.Dixon earned a pin at 4:54 against Dylan Roberts. In 182-pound action, Miller lost by pin at 5:25 to Justin Osmoe of Mt. Olive.

Card pinned Tyler Reid of Mt. Olive at 0:35 in the 285-pound bout.

Alepra earned a forfeit win at 113 pounds, while Lewis lost by pin at 0:50 to Ryan Reid at 120 pounds. Broaddus (132) earned a forfeit win.

The final home meet was Tuesday night for the wrestling team. Regionals coming up on Feb. 4 will be at Mt. Olive.