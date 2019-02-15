Discussion on water contract highlights Public Works session

By TIM EVANS

Enquirer-Democrat GM

Discussion on the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Commission Water Supply contract highlighted the monthly meeting of the Public Works Committee of the city of Carlinville Tuesday evening.

Public Works Director Dan Held and councilwoman Cindy Campbell fielded a number of questions and comments made by Bill Armstrong, a concerned Carlinville resident who attended the meeting, as well as Kim Heigert, another councilwoman.

Armstrong opened the meeting by warning the council about tying their hands with the IARWCWS proposal. “Don’t lock yourself in to new members that might come along later,” he said, noting the committee has taken some important steps toward approving moves he called “irreversible.” He said the council should look at the possibility of Litchfield providing water to the city at a lower cost

Campbell responded by stating the city has the “latitude to change five years down the road,” noting new contracts would be written should new members join. She said Litchfield’s proposal “is not on the table” and said the system would be designed “in the best way.” She said the contract benefits Carlinville – “not future contracts.”

Read the full story in the 2-14-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.