Dingers and On the Fringe offer youth new recreation options

Dingers and On the Fringe offer youth new

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Adam Tallman wants to see the youth of Gillespie thrive. As a lifelong resident, father, and Farmers Insurance agent of seven years, he is giving back to the community with Dingers, an indoor batting cage, and the recently-opened On the Fringe, a state-of-the-art golfing simulator, providing a space for local school teams to train and for sports enthusiasts of all ages to play any time of the year.

Tallman is also in his sixth year as a volunteer coach at Gillespie High School, never slowing down in his enthusiasm from when he himself attended as a student, learning his game at golf, basketball and baseball.

“I’m still learning at 34,” said Tallman.

All three businesses are situated inside the old Drew Ford building on 114 W Spruce St, with each business occupying its own space with its own entrance and emergency exit. Tallman stated that there was a floor drain in the old business with a two-foot slope which required three tons of rock and 45 bags of floor leveler to turn it into the receptionist area.

So, why all the effort put into this idea?

“My wife and I thought about if for a year,” said Tallman. “We wanted to move my office into a better situation, either into a new office or building one. We were looking into open lots, then this place popped up on us. Then my wife said, ‘Why don’t we move a batting cage into your office?’ And we’ve always talked about putting a golf simulator in. So we put pen to paper and did our own design.

“We basically just said, ‘We’re young enough, why don’t we put money into a couple more businesses?’ It’s one of those things where it not only gives my kids, but kids around the area a place to come in here, get away from everything, take some swings and work on their game.

“If you’re not working on your craft, someone else is.”

Tallman noted that the younger generation is becoming interested in golf, and the state-of-the-art simulator at On the Fringe offers 92 real-world courses, the same that professionals play on. The simulator teaches players about their swing and every shot registers into a personal profile, whose stats can be printed out at home. And Tallman made sure to get the most advanced system he could afford, placing the player in front of a realistic environment, complete with wind blowing through the trees.

When Tallman says his business is for all ages, he knows from experience. He takes his 8-year-old daughter, Addison and his son 4-year-old son Jackson to practice their game regularly. Jackson is in first-year tee ball and Addison loves playing softball.

“As far as difficulty levels go, the batting cages have tees,” says Tallman. “Jackson goes in there and hits the ball off the tee and just loves running around and picking the balls up. We have everybody from four years old to seniors in college whether it’s the pitching machine, the mound, the tees, soft toss, and everything in between.”

Dingers, the batting cage, is also a sight to behold. The space is massive with walls of netting at every turn, hanging from a massive rack that Tallman and his family installed on their own along with the rest of the construction. Currently parents who wish to watch their kids are asked to occupy the reception area, but Tallman is looking to create a special “dugout” area for the room with funds he receives from the county

Visitors may also notice a yellow metal pole next to the reception area, covered in signatures.

“We’re huge Red Sox fans so when we went to Fenway with the kids a couple years back we saw Pesky’s Pole, where everybody can write their names and take a picture. When I was younger, the Blackburn coach was giving me a lesson and he tossed me this ball, telling me that when I become famous he wanted my first signature. Well, I’m not famous, but that’s the aspect of this. You come in here, you practice, and then you sign the pole because I want your first signature. The kids love it.”

With all the kids that come through his doors, there is one particular moment that stands out in Tallman’s memory.

“I had a lesson with a kid, and his dad told me he had some sort of autism and he told me that the doctor said his son would never do this type of stuff,” said Tallman. “I was working with this kid and he was one of these young kids, and they’re all afraid of that pitching machine, and when I put the ball in there and just to see him swing and hit the ball and the smile on that kid’s face really just made it seem like we really are doing something right here.

“The first feeling I had when my first kids came through the door when we opened was kind of a feeling that the monkey was off my shoulders. We revamped the space for my office and the batting cages in 65 days. My dad was here from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and I could not have done it without him. It was a joyful experience. You know, you butt heads with your parents when you’re working together on something, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was a joy to work with him.

“And we had some good feedback from Gillespie and the surrounding communities. I even had a lot of people asking me when we were going to open up. I had teams booked before we even opened the doors. We opened that Saturday and I had a team already signed up that Sunday.”

As far as any noticeable change in attitude from local youth after coming to a place like this, Tallman says it’s too early to tell, but he has some good advice.

“Enjoy your time at home,” he says. “And what I’m trying to do for people coming home from other places is give them a place to enjoy while they’re here. As far as kids go, you never know when your last game is going to be. People want to get out of this town to get away from small-town rumors and politics, but those are everywhere. Concentrate on what you have and don’t wish it away. You never know when that 8-5 job will land on you. I want this to be a place for kids to get away before the real world hits them.”

On the Fringe has a state-of-the-art golf simulator where players can complete a personal profile which logs their game stats. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jordan Grucza.