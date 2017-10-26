Despite loss, South Mac playing on into postseason
EAST ALTON (Oct. 26, 2017) – The first year of the South Mac football program may not have ended the regular season like it wanted, but they are still not done playing.
Despite a 32-14 setback at East Alton-Wood River Friday night, the 5-4 Chargers still qualified for the Class 2A state football playoffs.
Up next: A Saturday date at No. 3 seed Downs Tri-Valley, as the No. 14 seed.
South Mac finishes 5-4, 4-2 in the Prairie State Conference.
Johnny Darrah rushed for 172 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown for South Mac. Damin Jones also scored on a 40-yard run for the Chargers. He finished with 55 yards on six carries.
Maroa-Forsyth 45, North Mac 8
At Virden, the Panthers season came to an end at 4-5 after losing to the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans.
North Mac scored on an interception return of 21 yards by Brian Montgomery. The Trojans led 18-2 at the time and 18-8 after three quarters. But 27 points in the fourth quarter enabled the Trojans to pull away.
Beardstown 48, Greenfield/NW 14
At Beardstown, the Tigers led 33-8 at the half and crushed the Tigers in a Week nine contest.
GFNW finishes the season 3-6. Denver Davenport scored on a 33-yard run in the second quarter and Zane Thomson had a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Greenfield/Northwestern, which finishes 3-6.
Staunton 33, Roxana 8
At Staunton, the Bulldogs finished with a 4-5 record after just one win the last two years combined.
Griffin Bianco completed 11 of 16 passes for 225 yards and two scores for Staunton, while Marcus Karl caught five passes for 133 yards.
Ryan Best rushed for 86 yards on 19 attempts for Staunton. The Bulldogs held Roxana to 41 yards of total offense.
Southwestern 52, Gillespie 28
At Piasa, the Birds opened and closed the season strong, but a tough six-game losing streak in the middle of the season was too much to overcome.
The Piasa Birds ripped Gillespie 52-28 on Friday, finishing 3-6. The Miners finished 2-7.
Southwestern passed for 312 yards and five touchdowns, led by Caleb Robinson, 16 of 28 for 278 yards and four scores. Jack Little added a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Ben Lowis had five catches for 100 yards and two scores; Justin Bailey had four catches for 68; and Dakotah Corby had 55 yards receiving with two scores.
Southwestern had 541 yards of total offense.