DeSpain signs with LLCC for softball

SPRINGFIELD (Nov. 11, 2017) – Carlinville senior Alyssa DeSpain, front row, center, signs a letter of intent to play softball for Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. She has been varsity pitcher for the Cavaliers since her freshman year. She is shown front row with her parents, Cary and Laurie DeSpain. Back row: LLCC assistant coach Dan Frank, head coach John Marsaglia, assistant coach Joe Zimmerman and assistant coach Kurt Windisch. Photo provided.