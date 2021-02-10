Delores Lucille Montoro

Delores Lucille Montoro, 89, of Wilsonville, passed away at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:53 pm.

She was born April 8, 1931, in Wilsonville, to Victor Houchard and Margaret (Ellena) Houchard.

She married Frank M. Montoro on April 16, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2004.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Montoro of Wilsonville, Donna Westwood of Sierra Vista, AZ; a son, Donald Montoro (companion, Theresa Carter) of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Joe Greear, Melissa Miles, Ryan Montoro (companion, Deanna Ratcliffe), Casey (Jerrett) McLean, Caitlyn Montoro, McKenna Montoro; great-grandchildren, Victor Greear, Alexis Greear, Vinnie Montoro, Frankie Montoro, Andrew Turner, Ella Turner, Cadance McLean and Charleigh McLean.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Bill Greear; brother, Victor Houchard; and son-in-law, Gerald Westwood. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, at 11:30 am. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed including mandatory masks. A luncheon will follow at the Wilsonville Club.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.