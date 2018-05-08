Delores B. Remer, 85

GILLESPIE (May 8, 2018) – Delores B. Remer, 85, of Gillespie passed away at 11:!4 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Heritage Health in Gillespie.

She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Carlinville to Blaine L. and Helen (Urbonas) Harris. She married Jesse Remer on Oct. 15, 1949, in Pocahontas, Ark.; he survives.

Mrs. Remer was an LPN for Barry Care Center, which later became Heritage Health of Gillespie. She enjoyed being with her family and watching the kids’ sporting events.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Diana (Bill) Hayes of Gillespie, Jess (Gail) Remer of Gillespie and Steve (Kristina) Remer of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Mark (Angela) Hayes of Gillespie, Michael (Kara) Hayes of Benld, Jamie Remer of Gillespie, Jason Remer of Gillespie, Kelly (J.Q.) Halteman of Gillespie, Jessica (Tim) Reid of Gillespie, Blaine (Heather) Remer of Germany, Nathan (Crystal) Remer of Mt. Olive and Jared (companion, Ruby) Remer of Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Ashlen, Blake, Nolan, Randi, Ethan, Jered, Mikala, Addie, Zane, Jacob, Brenna, Quinn, Degan, Kayleigh, Matthew, Cora, Drew, Stella and Frank; one great-great-grandchild, Thea; and siblings, Blanche Hill and Mary Karr, both of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jeremy Scott Remer; and siblings, Louis Harris and Elaine McKinney.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 10, at the funeral home, with Deacon Ty Langham officiating. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service or Delores Remer Sports Funds.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.