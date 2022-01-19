Delbert Henry Kahl Sr.

Delbert Henry Kahl Sr., 83, of Girard, IL, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2022 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Delbert was born on April 9, 1938 to Ralph and Emily (Hampton) Kahl in Plainview, IL.

He married Verna Steele in 1959 and they were married for nearly 63 years.

Delbert retired from Crown II Coal Mine in Virden in 2000 after 34 years.

He was a member of UMWA and loved to fish, hunt and be with his family. He was king of the mushroom hunting.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Verna Kahl of Girard, IL; son, Samuel Kahl of Auburn, IL; son, Delbert (Sherry Johnson) Kahl, Jr. of Virden, IL; daughter, Cindy (Tony) Rose of Girard, IL; son, Ralph Kahl of Virden, IL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Ruth) Kahl of Woodburn, IL; sister, Sue (Mitch) Bryant of Gillespie, IL; brother, George Kahl of Jerseyville, IL; brother, Walt (Shirley) Kahl of NC; sister, Wilma (John) Gibson of Gillespie, IL; sister, Judy Rosentreter of Staunton, IL; sister, Edith (Pat) Reed of Shipman, IL; brother, John Kahl of Carlinville, IL; brother, Jim (Leola Still) Kahl of Carlinville, IL; brother, Don (Margie) Kahl of Carlinville, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews .

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Kahl; daughter, Sandy Berns; son, David Kahl; sister, Alice Turner; brother, Bill Kahl, and sister, Elanor Whittlow.

Private family services will conducted at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL with burial following in Virden Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.