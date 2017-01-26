Deihl upholds Benld Electoral Board decision

1 26 17

Judge Kenneth Deihl announced Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, that he would uphold the Benld Electoral Board’s decision that Jerry L. Yeager Jr. is ineligible to run for mayor of that community.

The ruling for the matter was as follows, with Yeager as the plaintiff and the Benld Electoral Board as the defendant: “1) Plaintiff’s Motion to Strike is denied, 2) Defendant’s decision is not against the manifest weight of the evidence, and therefore, the Electoral Board’s decision is hereby affirmed, 3) Defendant’s Motion for Fees is denied, and 4) There is no just reason for delaying either enforcement or appeal of this order.”

A hearing for the matter had been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. That hearing was continued at Yeager’s request, so that he could retain counsel, as at that time he was representing himself. Attorney Rick Verticchio had objected to the continuance, but Deihl granted it and the hearing was reset for Monday, Jan. 23.

At Monday’s hearing, Yeager was represented by Thomas Maag of Wood River; previously, Maag’s brother, Peter Maag, had represented Yeager in Maag’s absence at the Benld Electoral Board hearing on Jan. 5.

Maag claimed that the question at hand is whether or not the objection to Yeager’s candidacy was done properly, which he insisted it was not due to the objection not explicitly including a statement that the objector, resident Peyton Bernot (who is also a Benld alderman), is a duly registered voter in Benld. He claimed that the Electoral Board clarifying that matter later, at the Jan. 5 hearing, was improper. Verticchio later argued, however, that state statute does not require the objector’s voter registration status to be included in the objection, but that proof of it can be requested later, as was done at the Jan. 5 hearing, when Bernot was asked to point out his name on the city’s voter registration rolls.

Verticchio also provided two court cases in support of his stance, one from 1994 and the other from 1995. Maag suggested that the statute may have been amended since those cases came before the courts, but noted he of course did not have a chance to verify that since they were submitted during the hearing.

Another of Maag’s complaints was that the Benld Electoral Board had reached its decision quickly; he claimed they made their decision before hearing any evidence. He said that Verticchio had prepared an order in advance for the Board to approve, and Maag’s name had been scratched out on the order and his brother’s name written in instead. He compared it to a judge going to court with his mind already made up. Verticchio replied by saying that preparing orders in advance is “what attorneys do” to be prepared.

Maag also complained that Bernot’s objection letter did not state his “interest,” which Maag interpreted as Bernot’s specific reasons for objecting to Yeager’s application. Verticchio said that state statute, however, interprets “interest” as meaning the objector’s standing, as in what right the objector has to object to that particular application, which is covered by him being a registered voter, though, as previously mentioned, it does not have to be explicitly stated in the objection itself.

Verticchio also referenced a written portion of Yeager’s complaint, which Maag did not mention but that discussed the right to be on the ballot. Verticchio pointed out that those qualifications require a person to be an elector in the that municipality and a resident of the municipality for more than a year, neither of which describes Yeager, who has a Gillespie address.

Verticchio additionally mentioned a written portion of the complaint, which uses mail delivery as justification for Yeager’s decision to run for mayor in Benld. He noted that there is no court authority for such reasoning and no legal basis for the argument and asked that it be dismissed.

Maag again claimed that if Yeager is placed on the ballot and wins, there may or may or may not be a question of whether or not he can be sworn in, but that, in his opinion, is not the question at hand; the question, he reiterated, is whether or not the objection is valid. He said Bernot’s objection did not ask for Yeager to be removed from the ballot, only complained that he was on it.

Maag asked that the objection be struck and Yeager be placed on the ballot. Verticchio, alternatively, requested that the Benld Electoral Board’s decision be affirmed and that Yeager not be placed on the ballot.

Verticchio also brought up the fact that Yeager filed as an indigent person, which meant that his filing fees were waived. He requested that unless Maag was representing Yeager pro bono, Yeager be required to pay the fees. Maag responded that he is not charging Yeager for his services.

Deihl noted that Macoupin County Circuit Clerk Lee Ross had briefly attended the hearing to inquire about Yeager’s legal representation.