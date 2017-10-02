Deer notes for the 2017-18 season

CARLINVILLE (October 2, 2017) — The acorns are falling, which means it’s bow season in Illinois.

New to the 2017-18 season; hunters in Illinois may use crossbows during archery hunting seasons, including the Illinois Archery Deer Season and the Illinois Fall Turkey Archery Season beginning on Oct. 1. Bow season for deer begins this Sunday, Oct. 1 at sun-up. Area hunters can now use a crossbow for all times archery is legal for taking deer.

Illinois law previously allowed the use of crossbows for archery hunting by persons age 62 or older, and those persons with disabilities who qualified for a crossbow permit issued by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In addition, the previous law allowed certain youth hunters to use crossbows, and allowed all archery hunters to use crossbows beginning the Monday after the second firearm deer season.

In Illinois, 144,303 deer were taken during all seasons last year. Of those deer, 55.5 percent were male. Also, 55 percent, or 79,559, of those deer were taken during the first and second firearm season. Overall, IDNR issued 564,880 deer permits for all seasons. This was a slight decrease (-2.14 percent) from the 2015-16 season.

Archers throughout the state took 53,468 deer last season, which was the lowest number for the past five years. Alternatively, firearm hunters took 79,559 deer which is the third most in the last five years. Hunters using a muzzleloader took 3,308 deer last season, significantly more than the 2,403 taken in 2015-16 season.

IDNR reports that throughout all seasons, about 60 percent of bucks taken were estimated to be over two and a half years old. Also, the majority of bucks had seven to eight points on their antlers (35.7 percent).

Macoupin County hunter’s harvest numbers were a bit lower than the previous season with an overall decrease of about two hundred deer. The exception was the county’s youth hunters’ whose early October weekend saw a 24 percent increase of 68 deer.

The 2017-18 season dates for archery deer and fall turkey archery hunting in Illinois are Oct. 1, 2017 through Jan. 14, 2018. Archery seasons will be closed Nov. 17-19and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 during the Firearm Deer Season in those counties open to firearm deer hunting.

With much of the region’s dry summer conditions, DNR officials are asking individuals to report any suspected Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) cases they come across. To date, no cases have been found in Macoupin County, although IDNR has received reports of 26 suspected cases of so far in 2017.

Illinois’ top year for reported cases of EHD was 2012, when 2,043 cases were reported from 76 counties. In 2013, IDNR received reports of 403 cases from 51 counties. EHD was virtually absent in 2014 and at low levels in 2015 and 2016. IDNR continues to ask landowners, hunters, and concerned citizens to be on the lookout for dead or dying deer, and to report suspected EHD cases to their local IDNR field office, or to the IDNR Wildlife Disease and Invasive Species Program (WDIS). IDNR is especially interested in sick or recently dead animals, as staff may attempt to collect tissue samples in order to confirm the presence of the EHD virus.

So far, most cases have been in the southern portion of the state although between one and four cases were reported each in Sangamon and Bond Counties.

Contact information for local IDNR biologists is available at the following link: http://web.extension.illinois.edu/wildlife/professionals.cfm. Contact the WDIS Program at 815-369-2414 or by email at doug.dufford@illinois.gov. Please provide your name and contact information, as well as the county, number of dead/sick deer, sex (if known), age (fawn or adult) and specific location of the deer (distance/direction from the nearest town or intersection of two roads).

by Kathleen Clark