Decision to table Canna Theater vote causes friction at Gillespie council meeting

Decision to table Canna Theater vote causes friction

By JACKSON WILSON

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat/Coal Country Times Reporter

A large crowd of community members, from near and as far as Chicago, attended the Nov. 8 Gillespie council meeting anticipating the city’s decision to accept or reject the Canna Theater building that was being donated by the Assembly of God church.

Despite near unanimous positive public feedback and support, it was later announced that the matter had to be tabled until next month due to the absence of Mayor John Hicks, who was out of town.

“I’m very sorry,” Alderman Wendy Rolando said as she addressed the public. “I know we all wanted an answer. I’d like to thank everybody for coming and giving your opinion one way or the other. I appreciate the support that we’ve garnered so far. I’m just as disappointed as everyone that we weren’t able to make this decision tonight.”

Peace Corps fellow Ethen Fogg, who had been in touch with the council about this matter since the donation was first offered July, became displeased with city attorney Dan O’Brien’s decision of delaying the motion.

“I think you completely disregarded everyone who came here today,” Fogg said. “Everyone was expecting you to make a vote and then, out of nowhere, you’re dangling this in front of them saying that you’re going to do it. Then, all of a sudden, you jam them in the eye and say you’re tabling it. If you’re wondering why people don’t get involved with the city, that’s why. If you want people to be involved, you don’t do that. You can, but it’s a bad idea and you just hurt any future involvement with the community right there. I was shocked to see that and you didn’t even give them a good response.”

“The Mayor is going to have to live with this decision for better or worse,” O’Brien told Fogg. “Let’s say that this ended up being a tie vote. If that was the case, we would have nobody present to break that tie. As an attorney, I don’t have any opinion on the Canna Theater. I just think any Mayor in any city, for a very contentious issue, should be present. Delaying it for another month did not affect anything that was going to happen with that building.”

“But, what you did was you took these people that were ready for action and just threw them away,” replied Fogg.

“I don’t think that happened at all,” O’Brien said. “I think this council is very differential and respectful. I think the last thing that the people here wanted to have happen was perhaps have the vote fail.”

“Ok, but how long did you know that the Mayor wasn’t going to be here?” Fogg asked. “Did he just call up and say he wasn’t coming?”

“I’m a part-time city attorney,” O’Brien said. “I did not know the Mayor was gone until today.”

O’Brien made Fogg aware of expenses that came through real estate buying and or donations.

“I think this is such an important issue that for Mayor Hicks not to have been present and perhaps called upon to break a tie vote, it would have done a disservice to someone who served this community for a long time,” O’Brien said. “I think it also would have done a disservice to the people who are working in coming up with plans to address this.”

“That was a good explanation,” Fogg said. “So, why didn’t we get that when everyone was here? I feel like they should of been entitled to that. My thing is that this should of been more of a ‘heads up’ because everyone came here for a reason. In the future, I would say try not to do that again. I’m not saying putting this off was a mistake, but what you did to these people was a mistake.”

Canna Theater public comments

Gillespie High School student Maci Smith, who attended last week’s building committee meeting, said that her effort of offering signatures in an effort to get support of approval was a success.

“I was able to get 54 of them,” Smith said.

Smith’s intention was to have the building remodeled and turned into something beneficial for student work as well as community gatherings.

“We can use it to show what Gillespie is worth,” Smith said.

Brandace Cloud, executive director of the Macoupin Art Collective, reiterated on that need. She said that the business would be willing to extend its services and offer them in that building, which offered a much bigger space compared to the one in Staunton.

“I see a lot of potential in a building like that,” Tom Pollard said. “I see the effects of how it can change our people’s lives, especially our youth. It gives them something else to do other than getting into trouble. I think it would be a ‘God send’ for the city to make this happen. I think what we’re all talking about here is making everyone’s dream a reality.”

Fogg told the council it was best to accept the donation because he sensed cooperation, unlike at similar properties such as the Dollar General.

“You either accept it now or do something with it,” Fogg said. “Or, you could let it rot and have a problem later on that you have to deal with anyway.”

“I think a lot of what I read on Facebook is very negative toward the town of Gillespie but when I read about Benld, it’s so positive,” Julie Leonard said. “Accepting this building and trying to get us all working together on something positive will make a huge difference in this town.”

Angelique Grandone, visiting from Chicago, expressed the value of theater that she had discovered from spending the majority of her life in that field. She offered to share some of those skills in bringing life to the 100-year-old structure.

“I grew up on a stage,” Grandone said. “I do believe it has a community significance. It’s a sacred space where we can share our stories, collaborate, learn to build bridges, break down walls and understand one another better. I know that this building isn’t in the best shape and I hear a lot of concerns people are rooted into about taking on a project too big, but I also think deep down they are rooted in the hope that we could have something like this here.”

“There aren’t many places for the public to use with the city for that,” MAC co-founder Marcella Cloud said. “The MAC has provided nearly 20,000 students a space to create in visual arts. I tell you that because I want there to be an understanding that the need is here. We have people ask often, if not daily, about opportunities in performing arts, music classes and things like that. We simply do not have the space. We would be more than excited to work on programming and work with the city to have the space used in a positive way.”

M.Cloud, who also grew up in community theater, said that she was willing to continue the conversation in helping the city access grants for projects.

Josh Ross wasn’t opposed to the city taking the property, but he was concerned about the next part of the process.

“I would like the city to be very transparent and take a strong look in weighing the options of how much its willing to invest in the property or hand this off to folks like these people that know which strings to pull in order to make stuff work,” Ross said. “We have a lot of issues in this town like any other town. Are we going to sink a lot of resources into something that’s a maybe or issues that we really know that we have?”

Ross then credited Grandone and the MAC representatives for what they brought to the table.

“They do this stuff every day,” Ross said. “This is their bread and butter. This is right down home plate for them. If they want to be a part of this and there’s enough enthusiasm in the room to find the funding and other resources, I think that’s a great thing. I just hope that this council weighs the options of how much is too much versus doing something else with that property.”

