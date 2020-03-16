Decision day set for next Tuesday

In just a few days, Macoupin County voters will have the opportunity to cast their vote in the 2020 Illinois Primary.

There are not very many contested races this year, though a few are likely to generate quite a bit of interest.

With Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson opting to not seek re-election, voters will start the process of finding her replacement.

Attorneys Aaron Bellm and Jordan Garrison, both Democratic Party candidates, are facing each other in that race.

County Board

Three candidates are seeking two spots on the Macoupin County Board in District 7, which includes Virden and North Mac townships, and part of Girard Township

James Ibberson, Bernard Kiel and Russell Boehl are seeking spots on the County Board on the Republican Ballot. Voters are asked to select two candidates.

Kiel is an incumbent. The other District 7 board spot is held by Shielda Lewis, an independent, who did not have to file for the March primary.

Other races

Local residents will select their choice for their preferred candidate in several statewide or national races.

Republicans will be choosing a candidate for U.S. Senate who will challenge incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin of Springfield.

There are several choices in terms of individuals running for President, though many of them have officially dropped out of the race.

Early voting began in February. For those wanting to wait until Election Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17.

The county has 61 precincts. Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan seeks to have three judges at each precinct location for the primary and his goal is five at every voting place for the general election in November.

The precinct committee spots at each polling place are tasked with appointing election judges. They can also serve as deputy registrars in an effort to register voters, Duncan noted.