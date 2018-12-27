December tornado delays basketball tournament in Litchfield

Zion Lutheran

Flyers finish 2nd

By Jackson Wilson

Just when you thought you had seen it all…

On Dec. 1, Zion Lutheran School of Litchfield hosted a six-team boys’ basketball tournament. The host Flyers placed runner-up after falling short to East St. Louis Unity in the championship game. On any other day, this would have been the highlight of the night. However, Mother Nature has a knack for doing the unthinkable.

With 30 seconds remaining in the first half of the big game, all cell phones lit up with alerts about a tornado warning. As the halftime buzzer sounded, the Zion Lutheran School staff moved all fans and players into the nearby hallway while using lunch tables to block out the front door windows. Many students and parents demonstrated their safety knowledge by positioning themselves against the wall just like in school drills. At first, it seemed to be just another ordinary storm with normal precautions. Unfortunately, the ordeal was far from over.

Moments later, chills went through several bodies as rain and hail began to violently hit the building. All of a sudden, the emergency sirens roared to life and indicated that a tornado was indeed on the ground and moving its way through town.

To calm the fears of scared students, Zion athletic director and teacher Nancy Brakenhoff called upon the presence of the Lord by leading everyone in a word of prayer. Then, she invited all to take part in singing several tunes together – such as “Rejoice In The Lord Always” and “Joy to the World.” All of the parents were calm and comforted their children as they serenaded.

At the conclusion of the sirens, most went back into the gym to resettle, while others looked outside to see the beautiful clouds, flooded streets and golf ball-sized hail that was blanketing the school’s lawns. Some students even collected some of these hail pieces to put into their freezers and bring to class for “show and tell” the following Monday.

Before the second half got underway, everyone gave thanks to God for keeping them safe while asking Him to watch over loved ones and all others that were affected on this rare day.

The Zion Lutheran Flyers of Litchfield received the runner-up trophy in their boys’ basketball tournament after a tornado hit at halftime during the championship game on Dec. 1. Pictured from left to right is Coach Brian Neese, Cal Frerichs, Zeke Hardt, Ethan Plumer, Owen Seely, Ethan Endress, Malachi King and Coach Jason Plumer. Photo provided.