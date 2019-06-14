Deb’s Ceramics plans summer painting workshops

Deb’s Ceramics is featuring a guest artist, Gloria Darr of “Brush Strokes” to teach a series of acrylic painting workshops for children and adults this summer.

Darr has painted for many years and is experienced in a variety of styles including toles, decorating art, acrylic and oil painting on canvas plus creative lettering, sign designs and multimedia art.

Darr teaches creative art skills and other media to children in the summer programs at Lewis and Clark’s College for Kids and also Kids Kollege in Gillespie.

Brush Strokes’ “Kids and Canvas” art program presents developmentally appropriate art projects designed for boys and girls ages 5-7. It will meet Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Using acrylic paint, water colors, Q-tips and other media, children will learn a variety of art skills. In June, students will have a choice between two featured paintings: June 14, horses or unicorns; June 21, sharks or mermaids; and June 28, a glitzy owl or a night owl. The instructor encourages those participating to wear old clothes or bring a paint shirt. The summer workshop fee of $15 can be paid at the time of registration or to the instructor on the day of the class.

“Art-tas-tic” is an acrylic painting workshop designed kids ages 8 through teens. These workshops meet Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Using a variety of materials and painting techniques, these workshops introduce more challenges. The June line-up includes June 14, “Reptile Art,” June 21, “A Watercolor Chameleon,” and June 28, “A Colorful Lion.”

The summer special fee of $20 for each workshop can be paid during registration or with the instruction.

There also is a program for adults titled “Conversation and Canvas,” which is a summer series of three acrylic workshops: “Blooms and Blossoms” will teach the techniques of base coating, shading, highlighting, glazing, rouging and more. Splatter painting and painting with Q-tips also will be a part of the session. Sign-up is $90 for all three workshops, or $35 for one workshop. The schedule includes:

• Cherry blossoms, Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sunflowers or lilacs, Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• A field of blooms, Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for all classes can be done by calling Deb’s Ceramics at 217-854-8883 or the instructor at 618-729-4333.