Debra Sawyer

Debra “Debbi” (Ballard) Sawyer, 61, of Springfield, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Debbi was born on June 11, 1957 in Watseka, the daughter of Herbert Ballard and Elizabeth “Liz” (Huff) Blakley.

Debbi’s passion was enhancing the quality of her clients’ lives through the application of permanent makeup. She was also a fantastic cook and a great seamstress. Furthermore, Debbi loved spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, David Ballard.

Debbi is survived by her sons, Travis Acord (wife Emily), Jon Yocum, Joey Sawyer (wife Heather), and Justin Sawyer (wife Stephanie); mother, Liz Blakley; grandchildren, Avery, Madison, Jake, Kylee Jade, Hadley, Trenton, and Camden; sister Diana Willis (husband Dan).

Visitation was held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth St. Springfield, IL 62702 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Funeral service were held at noon on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home.

Burial followed at the Pleasant Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made the St. Louis Down Syndrome Association.