Deborah Ann Carty

Deborah Ann Carty, 67, of Carlinville, passed away at Heritage Health of Carlinville, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:08 a.m.

She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Carlinville, to Harold Loveless and Juanita (Tennison) Loveless.

She married Lindell Carty in Carlinville.

She was a home health aide for Illinois Valley.

Deborah an avid bingo player who enjoyed the boat, being outdoors, gardening, canning and Christmas cooking.

She is survived by her spouse, Lindell Carty of Carlinville; daughters, Angie (Wayne) Burns of Carlinville, Sadie (Andy) Jackson of Carlinville; grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Santowski of Girard, Andrew (fiancée, Callie) Burns of Buckner, Nate Burns of Carlinville, Tristen Burns of Carlinville, Raegan Carty of Carlinville; great-grandchild, Skylar Santowski; siblings, Charlotte (John) Rives of Carlinville, and Cathy (Sam) Morgan of FL.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandy Dover.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Carlinville First Church, Carlinville.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter, Carlinville.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.