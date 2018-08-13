Debbie K. Hasquin, 64

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 13, 2018) – Debbie Kay Hasquin, 64, of Carlinville passed away at 7:38 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

She was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Carrollton to William and Katherine (Varble) Vice. She married Frank Willis Hasquin on July 27, 1973, in Cottage Hills; he preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2015.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Holly Hasquin of Medora, Jason and Jamie Hasquin of Springfield and Brian Hasquin of Carlinville; seven grandchildren, Connor, Molly, Abby, Quinn, Brandon, Jacob and Josslyn; sisters, Meda Charlene Wehrle of Godfrey and Beth Ann Hull of Clarksville, Tenn.; brothers and sister-in-law, William and Debbie Vice of Branson, Mo., and Jeffrey Vice of Carlinville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Vice.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until graveside services at noon, Monday, Aug. 13, at Shipman Cemetery.

Online information and a guestbook may be found at targhettaandwooldridge.com.