Deanna Marie Girardi

Deanna Marie Girardi, 72, of Staunton passed away at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, MO on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:34 a.m.

She was born November 28, 1948, in Litchfield to Joseph F. Quade & Arlene (Rugel) Quade. She married Robert Dale Girardi on June 12, 1971 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1996.

Deanna received her bachelors of science degree from Eastern Illinois University. She was a retired elementary teacher for Community Unit School District #7. Deanna was a member of the Illinois Teachers Association.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Girardi (Mary DeSmet) of St. Louis, Margo Girardi (Christian Sutter) of Kirkwood, MO, grandchildren, Kaylen DeSmet Girardi, Aliyah DeSmet Girardi, Ethan Sutter, Eloise Sutter, sibling, Jolene (Dennis) Hausman of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Friends were invited to call on Tuesday, August 3, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, August 4 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

The family asks that everyone please wear masks. Memorials are suggested to Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7 or Evelyn’s House.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

