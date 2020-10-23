Deanna Demuzio

Deanna Demuzio, 77, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Deanna was born Feb. 23, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo. and was raised on her family farm in Gillespie, IL. She was the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Fuess) Clemonds. She graduated from Gillespie High School in 1961. On June 28, 1962, Deanna married her high school sweetheart, the late Vince Demuzio.

Deanna had a rather unusual path for entering into public service. After high school, she went to Patricia Stevens Modeling School in St. Louis to become a Sears model, which she would boast of often. However, instead of being in the spotlight, she began working behind the scenes at her own bridal shop called “The Inside Story,” where she could serve women in making their dreams come true. She found her true niche in serving others and went to work at Lewis and Clark Community College as a curriculum specialist.

In 2004, Deanna was appointed to serve as an Illinois Senator for the 49th District upon the passing of her husband, Vince. She was elected to her first term in November 2004. While a member of the Illinois Senate, Deanna was able to focus on issues close to her heart. She was especially proud of her contributions to education and healthcare.

Deanna was dedicated to improving education and developing education policy in Illinois. She championed mentoring programs for principals, preschool education and created sufficient funding for local schools. Sen. Demuzio also made it a priority to bring better healthcare opportunities to rural and under-serviced areas of the state. In recognition of her work as a dedicated voice for the people, Deanna received many awards and accolades through the years.

After leaving the Illinois Senate, Deanna had a short retirement from public service. Anyone familiar with Deanna knew she could not stay idle for long. She wanted to be fully involved with her community which she loved. She wanted to help solve as many problems as she could. So, she ran for mayor of Carlinville in May 2013 and she was elected.

While acting as mayor, Deanna was involved as a board trustee for Blackburn College and served as a member of the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board, Illinois Community Care Connection, the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, Carlinville Christmas Market and the Municipal League’s Legislative Committee.

Deanna had many accomplishments in her life, but what she will be most remembered for is her dedication and love for her family, friends, faith and community.

Deanna is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie (Patrick) Blair; her four grandchildren, Blake (Mallory) Demuzio, Brooke (Michael) Davis, Tristan Blair and Gillian Blair; her three great-grandchildren, Cal Demuzio, Olivia Davis and Reagan Davis; and her three sister-in-laws, Marlene Demuzio, Catherine (Pete) Visintin, Donna (Jim) Burke and her Aunt Jackie Klaus. Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Demuzio; her son, Bradley Demuzio, her parents John and Virginia Clemonds; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bernadette and David Hasquin.

Private family service will be held at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. with live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOLWbfeeWA1H6Ao_K5F0nMQ.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a family processional will start from the church heading west on Route 108 (East First South Street), go north on Center Street, go north toward Blackburn College, west on Wilson Street, then south on North Broad Street, east on (East First South Street), then south on Route 4 to the cemetery just south of the Carlinville Country Club. Those wishing to pay their respects may line the procession route.

Memorials are suggested to the Blackburn College Senators Vince and Deanna Demuzio Awards in Leadership Studies and Education, Carlinville or Macoupin County Animal Shelter, Carlinville.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.