DEAN DIXON, 75

Carlinville (APRIL 30, 2018) – Dean Dixon, 75, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.

Dean was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, a son of Joseph H. and Oneta (Flanagan) Dixon.

Dean graduated from Mt. Vernon High School with the class of 1960. He married Maureen Yocom on June 5, 1965, in Springfield.

After high school, Dean attended Mt. Vernon Community College and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree; he later obtained a master’s degree from Oklahoma University.

Dean was a biology teacher at Carlinville High School from 1964-1976 and served as the advisor of the science and photography clubs. After that, he and Maureen owned the Dixon Agency until retirement in 2005.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. The family will host friends and family at 12:15 p.m. at Reno’s Ristorante, 518 North Side Square in Carlinville, for lunch and a time to share memories of Dean’s life. The family welcomes any stories or memories about Dean, so feel free to bring in any cards or notes that you would like to be read by the family.

Dean is survived by his wife, Maureen Dixon of Carlinville; daughter, Shelley (J.D.) DeReu of Cape Coral, Fla.; son, Ryan (Shannon) Dixon of Carlinville; grandson, Zac Dixon; two granddaughters, Karley and Nataley Dixon; and brothers, Kirby (Marianne) Dixon and twin brother, Gene (companion, Marilyn) Dixon, both of Mt. Vernon.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Public Schools Foundation, Washington University (and in “memo” section of check, Parkinson’s research), or the First Christian Church in Virden.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.