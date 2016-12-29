Day one of CHT has Bunker Hill, Hillsboro, Gillespie all winners

Day one of CHT has Bunker Hill, Hillsboro,

Day one of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament finished Monday evening with Bunker Hill taking a 73-39 win from Litchfield at the CHS gymnasium.

Bunker Hill (5-4) led 15-9 after a quarter and 34-23 at half. The Minutemen outscored the Purple Panthers 39-16 in the second half.

Dane Sellars made four three-pointers, finishing with a game-high 26 points for Bunker Hill. Chase Williams added 11. The Minutemen made a tournament-high 10 three-point baskets.

Litchfield got 11 points from Alex Bishop.

Hillsboro 74, Mt. Olive 51

In the second boys game late Monday afternoon, the one-two punch of Drake Paden and Steven Fenske were too much for the Wildcats to overcome.

A three-point hit at the first quarter buzzer by Quintin Kosowski tied the game 16-16 after a quarter. But Paden and Fenske teamed for 17 of the tam’s 24 second quarter points, and Hillsboro took a 40-27 halftime lead.

The game was completely busted open early in the third quarter when the Hiltoppers scored the first 14 points to take a 54-27 lead, leading to a 58-35 lead after three quarters.

Paden scored 20 and Fenske 19 for Hillsboro, which was 31 of 60 from the field and nine of 13 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Mt. Olive (2-8) got 14 points from Nick DeVries, 11 from Roger Conlee and 10 each from Kosowski and Ethan Swenson. The Wildcats were 22 of 57 from the field, five of eight at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Gillespie 56, Staunton 41

Nick Price scored 28 points, hitting five three-pointers as the Miners (4-6) defeated the Bulldogs (1-8) in the tournament opener Monday.

Gillespie led 13-8 after a quarter, 26-17 at the half and 44-25 through three quarters.

Tate Wargo added 12 points for Gillespie and Brady Kinder had 13 with three long-range shots for Staunton.

North Mac 45, New Berlin 38

At New Berlin, a Thursday night makeup Sangamo Conference contest had the Panthers rallying in the second half for a 45-38 win over the Pretzels.

North Mac (4-3, 1-3) has won four straight games. They trailed 16-12 at halftime before outscoring New Berlin 33-22 in the second half.

Grant Graham had 16 points and Zayne Langellier had nine.

Calhoun 51, GFNW 35

At Greenfield, Cole Arnett had 10 points for the Tigers, but Greenfield/Northwestern fell at home to the Warriors 51-35 Thursday night.

GFNW takes a 2-7 record, 0-2 in the conference, into the Waverly tournament.

Waverly Tournament

Tournament time tipped off around the area on Tuesday.

At Waverly, North Mac’s four-game win streak was snapped as Tri City rallied for a 55-50 victory Monday morning.

The Panthers (4-4) trailed 17-10 after a quarter, but had strong middle quarters to lead 29-24 at the half and 43-35 after three quarters.

The Tornadoes closed on a 20-7 fourth quarter run to stun the Panthers, as No. 13 seed Tri City advanced in the winners bracket over No. 5 North Mac.

Langeiller had 11 points and Logan York nine for the Panthers, while Tri City was led by Braedan Summer with 21 points.

Lincolnwood 40, GFNW 23

Also at Waverly, the Tigers lost a late first-round game Monday night to Lincolnwood.

They trailed 10-5, 23-14 and 32-23 at the quarter breaks. Klinton Roth had 13 points to lead the Tigers (2-7)